The Foreign Affairs Commission of China’s legislature says the U.S. has “turned a blind eye” to its efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard human rights in Xinjiang.
The commission says the bill “disregards the facts and mixes up black and white.”
Relations between the countries were already strained by President Donald Trump’s signing of human rights legislation on the Hong Kong protests last week.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.