One of the bills would require annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status, providing a check on Beijing’s influence over the territory.
China’s foreign ministry has threatened to take unspecified countermeasures if the measures are passed in the Senate.
Zang said Friday that a potential Chinese legislative response depended on the bills’ progress.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD