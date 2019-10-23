Reports said the vice chairman of the China National Space Administration, Wu Yanhua, had planned to attend the congress.
Hua said the U.S. has “weaponized” visa issues and “repeatedly defied international responsibilities and obligations and impeded normal international exchanges and cooperation.”
The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said it couldn’t discuss individual visa cases because of privacy issues.
