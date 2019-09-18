Democrats are also upset that the Senate version of the measure would award Trump significant increases for his U.S.-Mexico border wall and permit him to shift money from military accounts to wall funding that Congress is unwilling to OK.

Republicans countered that Democrats are injecting abortion- and wall-related fights with Trump into a time-tested process that relies on bipartisanship and compromise.

