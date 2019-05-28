WASHINGTON — House Democrats appear likely to try again to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill that’s a top priority for some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.

A GOP conservative blocked an attempt late last week to pass the measure under fast-track rules, but another abbreviated House session is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Passage of the bill, supported by Trump and top leaders in Congress, is a forgone conclusion. Trying again on Tuesday is a political freebee for Democrats, who went on the attack after Texas freshman GOP Rep. Chip Roy blocked the bill on Friday. Roy had complained about its cost and a move by Democrats to dump Trump’s request for $4.5 billion to address the crisis of Central American refugees at the southern border.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.