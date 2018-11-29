WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey has challenged in court a subpoena from the House of Representatives.

Lawyers for Comey argued in a court filing Thursday that he shouldn’t have to appear for a closed-door interview with lawmakers next week.

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Comey earlier this month to answer questions about FBI actions and decisions during the 2016 presidential election.

Comey said last week that he intended to contest the subpoena, but said that he’d be willing to answer questions at a public hearing.

His lawyers say that his testimony in a closed-door interview would be “subject to selective leaking by members of the Judiciary Committee.”

