BOGOTA, Colombia — A former rebel leader recently elected to Colombia’s Senate says he’s refusing to take office out of protest.

Ivan Marquez said Monday that the government has yet to meet terms of a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Marquez is one of 10 former FARC members recently elected to a seat in the country’s Congress. The rebels were promised that number of seats as part of the accord.

In a letter, Marquez accused the U.S. and Colombia of staging a setup that recently led to the jailing of another former FARC leader who is now awaiting extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.