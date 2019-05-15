WASHINGTON — A South Carolina Republican senator is proposing to make it harder for Central Americans to win asylum in the U.S. He’s urging President Donald Trump to cut an immigration deal with Democrats that would include that idea.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s plan to staunch a recent flood of migrants seeking asylum at the southwest border would make the U.S. a less attractive destination. He says Trump’s proposed wall wouldn’t solve the problem and says his plan would “cut off the faucet.”

Graham acknowledges Democrats would demand something in exchange. He says if their demands are reasonable and Trump rejects them, “he will own this problem.”

Graham would let the U.S. detain migrant families much longer and require Central Americans to apply for asylum in their home countries, not at the border.

