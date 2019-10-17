Republicans hailed Cummings as a statesman who reached across the aisle and made rare bipartisan friendships in an era of intense political polarization.
Trump called Cummings “a highly respected political leader” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was a legend who won close friends and admirers from across the political spectrum.
North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the most conservative members of Congress, said he was “heartbroken.”
