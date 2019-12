———

SPENDING

— $740 billion for defense accounts, including $631 billion in core Pentagon funding, $80 billion for overseas military operations, and $36 billion for military bases and Energy Department nuclear activities.

— $655 billion for domestic Cabinet department and foreign aid accounts.

LEGISLATIVE ADD-ONS

— A repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost “Cadillac” health plans, medical devices and health insurance plans.

— Raising the age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21.

— Funding to pay full health and retirement benefits to about 100,000 retired union coal miners whose benefits would otherwise be at risk because of coal industry bankruptcies.

— A seven-year reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank, which helps finance purchases from U.S. manufacturers.

— A seven-year reauthorization of a government backstop for terrorism risk insurance on major construction projects.

— A two-year extension of federal financial help for schools in rural counties.

— An extension of increased Medicaid funding for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.

— An extension through Sept. 30 of the federal flood insurance program.

