WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House is making a second attempt to overturn President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to raid military base projects such as schools and target ranges to pay for his long-promised border fence.

The 236-174 vote sent the legislation to Trump, who is sure to veto it just as he killed a similar measure in March.

The Senate passed the measure last week with about a dozen veteran Republican lawmakers rebuking Trump.

Friday’s vote was different because it followed the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled to pay for the border wall, including numerous projects in GOP districts and states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.