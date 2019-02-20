TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister has seized on a congressional report that the U.S. sought to share nuclear technology with Saudi Arabia, accusing Washington of ignoring the kingdom’s human rights violations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted Wednesday: “First a dismembered journalist; now illicit sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia fully expose #USHypocrisy.”

He appeared to be referring to the report, released Tuesday, which said senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials. He also referred to the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in October.

The Trump administration withdrew from a 2015 international agreement aimed at preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons, saying it did not go far enough in restricting Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.