JERUSALEM — Israel has welcomed a U.S. congressional resolution opposing the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, while Palestinians say the decision is a blow to human rights and free speech.

The House of Representatives passed the resolution on Tuesday by a 398-17 margin.

The BDS movement promotes boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli institutions and businesses in what it says is a nonviolent campaign against Israeli abuses against Palestinians. Israel says the campaign masks a deeper goal of delegitimizing and even destroying the Jewish state.

Cabinet Minister Gilad Erdan, who leads Israel’s efforts against BDS, called the resolution an “important achievement” and a powerful show of bipartisan support for Israel.

The BDS movement said the resolution is “based on lies and aims to demonize powerful resistance to Israel’s military occupation and apartheid.”

