The House Judiciary Committee is seeking grand jury testimony and other details redacted from the public version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Last month, a judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over the redacted material, but the Trump administration appealed.
One judge suggested the House needed the information since the Mueller report left Congress to decide whether President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia probe.
Trump calls the probe a “witch hunt.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.