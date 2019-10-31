Hill added, “I’m leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures (and) capitalized on my sexuality.” Hill identifies as bisexual.
She admitted to a relationship with a female campaign aide but denied an affair with a male congressional staff member, which would violate House rules. The House Ethics committee had opened a probe into the allegation.
