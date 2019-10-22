McConnell says slapping sanctions on Turkey, a NATO member, could backfire by driving Ankara closer to Russia.
The Democratic-led House last week overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution opposing the U.S. troop withdrawal.
House Democrats say their chamber will vote next week on a separate measure imposing sanctions on Turkey.
McConnell says sanctions may eventually be needed but says Congress should hold off for now.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD