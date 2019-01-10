Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, speaks with Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan, right, at an event marking 100 days since the death of Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Amnesty International on Thursday renewed a call for an international investigation into the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are calling for the protection of press freedom around the world as they honor a U.S.-based Saudi columnist who was killed inside his country’s consulate in Turkey in October.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff of California and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia were among those attending the event Thursday at the Capitol marking 100 days since the slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Pelosi said Congress is committed to seeing that the people responsible for his killing are held accountable.

Khashoggi wrote op-ed columns for The Washington Post that were critical of the government of his native Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has indicted 11 people over the killing and announced last week that it will seek the death penalty against five of them.

