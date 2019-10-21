The delegation met with Ghani and Chief Executive Abdallah Abdallah.

Pelosi on her twitter account said her visit to Afghanistan focused on security, governance and economic development.

The U.S. has approximately 14,000 troops in Afghanistan as part of training and advising mission, and to conduct counterterrorism operations against insurgents.

The delegation had visited key U.S. ally Jordan the day before.

President Donald Trump’s policies in both the Mideast and Afghanistan have recently drawn bipartisan criticism in Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD