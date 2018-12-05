General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrives for a meeting with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to discuss GM’s announcement it would stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown, Ohio, plant, part of a massive restructuring for the Detroit-based automaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Ohio officials in Congress have met in Washington with General Motors’ chief executive in their bid to keep a northeastern Ohio assembly plant from closing.

GM announced last week that it will stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown plant by March and is considering closing the plant for good. It is part of a massive restructuring for the Detroit-based automaker.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown say they urged GM’s Mary Barra Wednesday to consider bringing other products to Lordstown. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, whose district includes the plant, also met with Barra.

Portman also contacted President Donald Trump and his labor secretary.

GM has about 1,500 people left at its Lordstown operation. Barra says the company is focused on relocation and training opportunities for affected workers.

