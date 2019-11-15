The White House has issued a veto threat and the legislation is dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Republicans say Financial Services Committee Democrats walked away from a bipartisan agreement that had been struck in advance of a committee vote last month.
Top panel Republican Patrick McHenry of North Carolina says the measure contains “all their Democrat priorities ... and zero Republican priorities.”
