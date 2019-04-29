FILE - In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders are telling President Donald Trump that American’s unmet infrastructure needs are “massive” and they want to hear from him on how to pay for legislation to fix the problems.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are to meet with Trump at the White House on Tuesday. They sent him a letter in advance.

Leaders of both parties have expressed a desire to pass major legislation to boost the nation’s infrastructure. But big obstacles remain, including how to pay for it.

Pelosi and Schumer say an infrastructure package should go beyond addressing roads and bridges and should also include provisions to enhance broadband, water systems, energy, schools and housing.

They say it should also include investments to make infrastructure more resilient to climate change.

