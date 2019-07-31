In this July 26, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. A hard-won, warts-and-all budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate, with many conservatives torn between supporting the president and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the government’s credit card. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A hard-won, warts-and-all budget pact between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump is facing a key vote in the GOP-held Senate.

Many conservatives are torn between supporting the president and risking their political brand with an unpopular vote to add $2 trillion or more to the government’s credit card.

The Trump-supported legislation backed by the Democratic speaker would also stave off a government shutdown and protect budget gains for both the Pentagon and popular domestic programs. It’s attached to a must-do measure to lift the so-called debt limit.

For many Republicans it’s a tough vote, scheduled Wednesday afternoon. The tea party-driven House GOP conference broke against it by a 2-1 margin, but pragmatists prefer the measure to a fall landscape of high-wire deadlines and potential chaos.

