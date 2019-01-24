FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cohen won’t appear as scheduled before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7, 2019. Cohen’s adviser Lanny Davis says the delay is on the advice of Cohen’s lawyers because Cohen’s still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony scheduled for February to a House committee.

Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen’s lawyers, Lanny Davis. That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.

Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defense team because Cohen is still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the 2016 campaign. He’s set to begin a three-year prison sentence next month.

