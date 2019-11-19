The bill would mandate sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses and require an annual review of the favorable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in introducing the bill that it would send a message of support to the Hong Kong people who have protested for basic freedoms in the face of Chinese government oppression.
China’s government has promised unspecified countermeasures in response.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD