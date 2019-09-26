By Associated Press September 26, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDTWASHINGTON — Speaker Pelosi says White House effort to ‘lock down’ Trump Ukraine call shows ‘this is a cover up’Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyhomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIn