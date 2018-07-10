House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., left, stands with Rep.-elect Michael Cloud, R-Texas, back right, and his wife Rosel Cloud, back center, and children Zoe Cloud, Kent Cloud, and Ean Cloud, far right, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Republican Michael Cloud of Texas has been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, succeeding Blake Farenthold, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and an ethics probe.

Cloud has worked as a communications consultant and served as a Republican county chairman. He’ll represent a district anchored in conservative Corpus Christi.

Cloud won a special election last month and is also running for the seat this November. The district leans strongly Republican.

Farenthold was a seven-year House veteran. He denied sexual harassment allegations by a former aide, but he apologized for an office atmosphere that he acknowledged was “less than professional.”

Farenthold originally said he would not seek re-election, but then moved up his departure before the House Ethics Committee could publicly release details of its investigation.

