WASHINGTON — The Latest on the disaster aid bill (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Another attempt to pass a $19 billion disaster aid bill in the House has failed after Republican John Rose of Tennessee stepped in to block it during Thursday’s pro forma session.

The measure will be revived and passed next week.

The Senate passed the bill 85-8 last week before lawmakers dashed out of Washington for recess.

As it crawls through Congress, the bill is highlighting the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago after Superstorm Sandy but demand it now that their states are under water.

___

4:50 p.m.

A $19 billion disaster aid bill crawling through Congress highlights the inconsistency of lawmakers, mostly conservatives, who stood resolute against such aid six years ago but demand it now that their states are under water.

Then, relative GOP newcomers like Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina swung against a $50 billion-plus Superstorm Sandy relief bill that passed Congress in 2013, lambasting Democrats for swelling the measure with bloat.

Last week, they joined other senators in approving the bill 85-8. The path to endorsing disaster aid so unreservedly has been dictated by the hurricanes, tornados, wildfires and floods that have slammed Red State America in the years since Sandy struck the Democratic bastions of New Jersey, New York and New England.

