Members of the parliament representing military-backed Palang Pracharath party raise their hands approving the nomination of Prayuth Chan-ocha as Thailand’s Prime Minister during a session to vote for a new of Prime Minister in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press)

BANGKOK — The Latest on the vote in Thailand’s Parliament for prime minister (all times local):

11:55 p.m.

Official results say Thailand’s Parliament has selected 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha to stay on as prime minister.

The speaker of the House of Representatives announced after a parliamentary vote late Wednesday that Prayuth received 500 votes against 244 for Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the candidate of a coalition of anti-military parties.

Prayuth was nominated by a military-backed party that received the second-highest number of seats in the House in March elections. But his election was virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads and include members of the military.

11:20 p.m.

An unofficial count says Thailand’s Parliament has given Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a 2014 military coup, enough votes to stay on as prime minister.

The military-backed party that nominated him won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in March elections.

But Prayuth’s election was virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads.

With almost 83% of the vote counted, Prayuth had more than a majority of the possible votes. He had the support of the military-backed Palang Pracharath party, which holds 116 House seats, as well as lawmakers from smaller parties.

___

1 p.m.

Thailand’s Parliament has convened for a vote that is expected to keep Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister five years after he seized power by military coup.

The military-backed party that nominated Prayuth won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in the March general election.

His election is virtually assured because the prime minister is chosen in a joint vote of the 500-seat House and the 250-seat Senate, whose members were appointed by the junta Prayuth leads.

He had the support of the military-backed Palang Pracharath party, which holds 116 House seats, as well as lawmakers from smaller parties, before the vote Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.