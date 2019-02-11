In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, walks through the halls of the Capitol Building in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweets on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says freshman Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar “should be ashamed of herself” over tweets suggesting that a powerful pro-Israel interest group paid members of Congress to support Israel.

The Minnesota congresswoman “unequivocally” apologized earlier Monday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats rebuked her. She said she had no intention of offending anyone and thanked her colleagues for educating her on anti-Semitic tropes.

On Air Force One flying to a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, Trump said that Omar had made “a terrible statement” and that he didn’t find her apology to be adequate. Asked what she should have said, Trump replied, “She knows what to say.”

___

3:10 p.m.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has “unequivocally” apologized for tweets suggesting a powerful pro-Israel interest group paid members of Congress to support Israel. Earlier Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats had rebuked her for the tweets.

Omar said she had no intention of offending anyone by a tweet over the weekend suggesting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, was behind the scheme. Another tweet mentioned “the Benjamins,” a reference to $100 bills.

AIPAC denied the assertion, and Democrats said they were shocked.

Omar tweeted Monday afternoon: “I unequivocally apologize.” She thanked her colleagues for educating her on anti-Semitic Jewish tropes. She said the influence of money in politics remains a problem and must be addressed.

___

1:05 p.m.

A powerful House chairman is warning members of his panel that anti-Semitism will not be tolerated after a freshman member sparked a bipartisan backlash to a tweet criticizing an American organization that supports Israel.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel in a statement Monday did not directly mention Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s tweet, in which she said that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is paying members of Congress to support the Jewish state. But Engel said he finds it “shocking to hear a member of Congress invoke the anti-Semitic trope of ‘Jewish money.’” He said he will emphasize to committee members of both parties that the American-Israeli relationship is important.

Omar’s tweet sparked a bipartisan backlash. Some lawmakers called on Democrats to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

