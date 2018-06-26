President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting his administration may back away from previously announced plans to impose limits on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China. Instead, the president is calling on Congress to act.

Trump pushed back on recent reports that the U.S. was preparing the investment restrictions and suggested the administration could do it through the foreign investment reviews under the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

A person familiar with the plans says the administration is expected to urge Congress to finalize legislation modernizing a law that allows the government to review foreign investments for national security concerns. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans and requested anonymity.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.