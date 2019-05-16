President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend a fundraiser, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he hopes the U.S. is not on a path to war with Iran amid fears that his two most hawkish advisers could be angling for such a conflict.

Asked Thursday if the U.S. was going to war with Iran, the president replied, “I hope not” — a day after he repeated a desire for dialogue with the Islamic Republic, tweeting, “I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”

Trump’s tone contrasts with a series of moves by the U.S. and Iran that have sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East in recent days.

Top leaders in Congress received a classified briefing on Iran Thursday, but many other lawmakers from both parties have criticized the White House for not keeping them informed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.