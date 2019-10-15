Congress is unlikely to have the votes to override the veto. In all, 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion will lose funding.
Democrats contended that Trump trampled Congress’ power of the purse and chose the wall over the needs of the military.
Trump says the legislation would have impaired the government’s capacity to curb human trafficking and smuggling.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD