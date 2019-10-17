In February, Trump declared the situation along the border to be a national emergency. And he announced plans to use as much as $3.6 billion from construction projects on military bases to pay for building the wall beyond the miles of constructions that lawmakers were willing to fund.
When the Senate voted to reverse Trump’s move, a dozen or so Republicans broke with Trump and defended lawmakers’ power of the purse.
