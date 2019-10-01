It was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg News. The State Department declined to comment.

Ukraine requested the missiles this summer. It is not part of the aid that was delayed as President Donald Trump pressed the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival.

The U.S. has been providing military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded following the ouster of a Kremlin-backed president in 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD