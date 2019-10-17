By Associated Press October 17, 2019 at 9:33 AM EDTWASHINGTON — US envoy to tell Congress he was ‘disappointed’ Trump told him to work with Giuliani on Ukraine, disagreed with decision.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy