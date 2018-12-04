WASHINGTON — The Marine officer chosen to command U.S. forces in the Middle East says the fight in Afghanistan is at a stalemate and the significant number of Afghan troop deaths in the war is not sustainable.

Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that he doesn’t know how long it will take to build an Afghan force capable of defending its own country. But he warns against any precipitous U.S. withdrawal or change in strategy.

Thousands of Afghan troops have died this year as they battle against an estimated 60,000 Taliban.

His grim assessment comes amid growing frustration among Congress over lack of progress in the 17-year Afghan conflict.

McKenzie says there is an invigorated effort to negotiate peace with the Taliban.

