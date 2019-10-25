Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Wednesday accused the U.S. of having “weaponized” the issuance of visas in violation of international norms.
Reports said the vice chairman of the China National Space Administration, Wu Yanhua, had planned to attend the congress but wasn’t issued a visa.
Wu is also a leading official overseeing China’s arms industry.
