North Macedonia has long sought NATO membership but was unable to join until it ended a decades-long dispute with Greece. In February, the country changed its name from “Macedonia” to “North Macedonia.” Greece had blocked its neighbor’s membership since 2008, saying use of “Macedonia” implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped Greek heritage.
North Macedonia is expected to formally join the alliance at a NATO leaders meeting in December in London.
