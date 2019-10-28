The court had yet to rule by Monday morning. At issue is whether the subpoena from Congress takes precedent over the White House’s position that Kupperman is immune from having to testify as a close adviser to the president.
In a letter Sunday obtained by The Associated Press, Kupperman’s attorney wrote that if a judge sides with Congress, Kupperman will comply with the court order,
