Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican candidate for a western North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and she’s signed a plea agreement, court records say.
Another document filed on Monday by one of the federal attorneys in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia requested a court hearing because Bennett “has signed a plea agreement and statement of offense.”
Federal law during the 2019-20 election cycle limited an individual’s campaign donation to a federal candidate to $2,800 per election, or $5,600 in total, the criminal information said. The document identifies neither the relative nor the name of the other person who actually made donations.
Bennett attorney Kearns Davis said in a written statement that the “case involves a technical violation of campaign-finance regulations, based on a loan from a family member. Lynda looks forward to putting it behind her.”
Politico first reported on the case against Bennett, a Haywood County real estate agent who was a Republican candidate in the race for the 11th Congressional District seat held by then-Rep. Mark Meadows. He was vacating the seat to become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Bennett was a friend of Meadows’ wife and endorsed by Meadows before the March 2020 primary. She advanced to a primary runoff but lost to Madison Cawthorn despite also receiving Trump’s endorsement.
Cawthorn won the 11th District general election in November 2020 and served one term. Then-state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Cawthorn in last May’s primary and joined Congress earlier this month.