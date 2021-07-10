Right now, the focus is on the Senate. Staffers for a group of bipartisan senators have been at work fleshing out that agreement. The work on the budget resolution is moving, but perhaps without the urgency that will be needed. Senate Democrats and White House officials would like to see the bipartisan bill hit the Senate floor the week of July 19. After that will come the budget resolution, presumably ahead of the August recess, setting up an intense post-Labor Day period on Capitol Hill that will also include debate over regular appropriations bills and the debt ceiling.