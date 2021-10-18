The compromise map under review Tuesday used districts conceived by the Democratic map drawer for the three northern Virginia districts — 8, 10, and 11 — and the Republican map drawer for southwest, southside and the Shenandoah Valley: 9, 5 and 6. It also left in place the existing boundaries for the 3rd and 4th Districts, which have been subject in the past to allegations of racial gerrymandering. The existing boundaries were approved by a federal court, and are currently represented by African American Democrats.