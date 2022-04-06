Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19

“I’m feeling fine, and grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” the 61-year-old Schiff tweeted . “In the coming days, I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. And remember, please get vaccinated!”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus .

Schiff didn’t indicate where he might have contracted the infection or whether it involved a new COVID-19 subvariant, BA.2, that has provided worrying upticks in caseloads overseas and is spreading in the United States.