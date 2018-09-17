A congressman on Monday retweeted a post mocking Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, in an episode that underscores the politically fraught terrain Republicans face as they weigh their responses to the accusation.

On Monday afternoon, one day after The Washington Post published an article in which Ford alleged Kavanaugh assaulted her when the two were in high school in the early 1980s, Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) shared a tweet in which another Twitter user had posted a black-and-white photo of a little boy kissing a little girl on the forehead.

“Exhibit A. Democrat evidence against Brett Kavanaugh 1963,” the post reads.

Exhibit A.



Democrat evidence against Brett Kavanaugh 1963 pic.twitter.com/Yom4Mvp7jn — Clinton Michael (@CM6142) September 17, 2018

The original tweet was posted by a user named Clinton Michael who has about 3,000 followers.

Long’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawmaker’s retweet and his intended message.

In her interview with The Post, Ford said Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk” — had corralled her in a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County, Md.

While his friend watched, Ford said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it.

When Ford tried to scream, hoping someone downstairs would hear her, Kavanaugh clapped his hand over her mouth to silence her, she said.

Reactions from lawmakers have varied widely in the day since Ford went public with her accusation, but few have played down the seriousness of the alleged incident itself.

Kavanaugh on Monday issued a fresh denial of the accusation.

“I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone,” he said in a statement. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”