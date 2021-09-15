Both were released without bail after a hearing in federal court in Hartford. Their case was transferred to U.S. District Court in Washington for a remote hearing on Sept 21. They were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Messages were left Wednesday for Lavin’s public defender and for Krzywicki.
More than 600 people are facing federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of police officers and sent lawmakers into hiding. Five people eventually died, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. Several police officers later took their own lives.
The mob stormed the Capitol and tried to stop the certification of the election victory for President Joe Biden.
After getting the tip about Lavin and Krzywicki, the FBI found other photos and video showing them in the Capitol and wearing clothing items supporting Trump, court documents say.
Lavin told investigators that she and her daughter entered the Capitol out of curiosity and just wanted to look around, the FBI says.
Four other Connecticut residents have been charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.