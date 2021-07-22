The former private equity executive has contributed $12 million of his own money to the effort to win the governorship. He’ll face Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, in November’s election.
The couple sought the designation as part of a commitment to environmental stewardship and conservation, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement.
“The Youngkins made their home in Fairfax County in order to meaningfully enjoy and care for the unique land and habitat of the area,” the statement said. The couple and other neighbors maintain a trail open to hikers and horseback riders and are thrilled to share it with others, the statement said.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Youngkins’ request for the designation for property owners who meet certain criteria and agree not to develop their land for eight years. The farm is one of 43 such districts in the county.