The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust alleges that the use of the prior footage amounts to a donation from Hickenlooper’s gubernatorial campaign to his new Senate bid that was never reported to the FEC. The brief clips of Hickenlooper in a factory and talking to patrons of a brewpub he founded are publicly available on the website of Hickenlooper’s media strategist. But the complaint alleges that they are still copyrighted and therefore an “asset” whose transfer should have been reported.