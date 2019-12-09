Buttigieg had been under scrutiny for refusing to discuss the three years he spent working for the consulting firm, pointing to the nondisclosure agreement he signed. Interest in the South Bend, Indiana, mayor has only grown as his star continues to rise in the Democratic presidential primary race, and many progressive Democratic voters are skeptical of candidates with ties to the corporate world.

Buttigieg called on McKinsey on Saturday to release him from the nondisclosure agreement he had signed. He said he had already asked, without success, twice before. Buttigieg said he hopes McKinsey can “recognize the importance of transparency in the exceptional case of a former employee becoming a competitive candidate for the U.S. presidency.”

