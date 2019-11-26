Bolstered by a strong labor market and rising wages, consumer confidence has been shaken somewhat by a global slowdown that’s coincided with a drawn out U.S.-China trade war that has hurt American manufacturers and increased economic uncertainty.
Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity.
