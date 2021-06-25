Several states have already enacted similar plans. South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill in March barring women from seeking abortions based on the detection of Down syndrome. Arizona GOP Gov. Dough Ducey approved a bill in April to outlaw the procedure if a woman is seeking an abortion solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome. A divided federal appeals court ruled earlier that month that Ohio could enforce a similar 2017 anti-abortion law the state passed but had on hold as it worked its way through the courts.